Flights: Home quarantine must for cabin crew after exposure to Covid patient

"The 'risk assessment' for the crew shall be done by the concerned airline's doctor and the crew shall be advised for testing as per ICMR guidelines. Whether the crew should be subjected to 14 days home quarantine or not, shall be based on the said "risk assessment". However, in case of such crew, who have the history of contact with a Covid-19 case during the flight operations, the home quarantine shall be mandatory," the DGCA said in a circular this week.