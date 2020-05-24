Flights in red zone airports might increase coronavirus cases: Maharashtra govt

MUMBAI : As India readies several airports across India to resume domestic flight operations in a gradual manner from tomorrow, the Maharashtra government has red-flagged the move. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it is "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Its extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone," Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday.

"Getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them to risk of exposure doesn't make sense. Keeping a busy airport up & running with all Covid-safety measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone," the minister added.

Officials said that in Maharashtra the three main and international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur fall in Red Zones, especially in Maharashtra with the highest number of deaths and infectees. Besides, most other smaller airports like Nashik, Shirdi, Nanded also are in the Red Zone, posing a ticklish issue for the authorities.

However, many people desperate and stranded at different places around the country due to lockdown have appealed to the state government that since they have already booked tickets flights must be permitted

Of the 47,190 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 28,817 are from Mumbai. The financial capital also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths.

