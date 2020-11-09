Flights start from Bihar's Darbhanga Airport to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Bihar's Darbhanga airport began operations on Sunday. Now, Darbhanga will be connected by flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. As the first flight, operated by Spicejet, landed at the airport from Bengaluru, it was given the customary water salute, while the passengers were greeted with 'Mithila Paags' (a traditional cap) and garlands.

Bihar's Darbhanga airport began operations on Sunday. Now, Darbhanga will be connected by flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. As the first flight, operated by Spicejet, landed at the airport from Bengaluru, it was given the customary water salute, while the passengers were greeted with 'Mithila Paags' (a traditional cap) and garlands.

The flights will be operated by Spicejet under regional connectivity scheme 'Udan'. "We're delighted to put Darbhanga and the entire Mithila region on India's aviation map! Thank you for the tremendous support at every step," SpiceJet tweeted.

The flights will be operated by Spicejet under regional connectivity scheme 'Udan'. "We're delighted to put Darbhanga and the entire Mithila region on India's aviation map! Thank you for the tremendous support at every step," SpiceJet tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Today marks the launch of our flight operations to Darbhanga! And we couldn’t be more excited! Here are some glimpses of the maiden flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga. We are delighted to continue to fulfil the Hon'ble PM's visionary Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme," the budget carrier said in another tweet.

With the Darbhanga airport operational now, people of the region will save at least four-five hours travelling to and from Patna.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "A momentous day for the people of Darbhanga. First Commercial flight under RCS-UDAN lands at the newly operational airport. Great teamwork by local leadership, professionals & officers of @MoCA_GoI &@AAI_Official.Heartiest Congratulations!"

The Airports Authority of India has developed the airport as a civil enclave, which is part of an Indian Air Force base allocated for civil aviation operations, at Kevti, around six km from the Darbhanga town.

The foundation stone for the Darbhanga airport, the third in the state after Patna and Gaya, was laid in December 2018.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced in September that the airport will begin operations in the first week of November ahead of Chhath.

The terminal building of the airport has a capacity to handle 150 passengers, he had said.