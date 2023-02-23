Flights timings to be changed at Lucknow airport from today. Details here
- The airport will be undertaking important initiatives to upgrade the infrastructure for enhanced airside operational efficiency
The timings of several night flights which will arrive and depart from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport would be changed from today from the next four months as its runway is to be repaired.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×