The timings of several night flights which will arrive and depart from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport would be changed from today from the next four months as its runway is to be repaired.

“At Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the airside development work will be conducted from 23rd February to 11th July 2023. During this time, the flights will not be operational from 9:30 PM to 06:00 AM, every day. The airport will be undertaking important initiatives to upgrade the infrastructure for enhanced airside operational efficiency. We request all our passengers to kindly connect with their respective airlines prior to leaving home," the Lucknow airport said in a statement.

“The timings of eight flights would be affected. Passengers would be informed via a message by the airlines. Go Air has cancelled its flights G8- 2619 and 2620 from February 24. IndiGo has changed the timing of its Lucknow-Kolkata flight (6E 6469) from 6 pm to 5 pm. Similarly, the timing of the Lucknow-Bengaluru flight (6E 6354) has been changed from 10:55 pm to 7:50 pm. Also, the timing of the Lucknow-Patna flight (6E 118) has been changed to 8:30 pm instead of earlier 9:50 pm. Further, the timing of Lucknow-Mumbai flight (6E 2245) has been changed from 9:30 pm to 9:15 pm," said the spokesperson of the Lucknow airport.

The spokesperson added, “The runway would close between 9:30 pm and 6 am from February 23 to July 11. In this view, major airlines have changed the timings of their night flights. A total of eight flights will be affected. Another two have been cancelled. Airlines have sent an alert to their passengers through SMS. At present, the airport hosts 17 night flights. Some have already changed timings."