Flights timings to be changed at Lucknow airport from today. Details here

“The timings of eight flights would be affected. Passengers would be informed via a message by the airlines. Go Air has cancelled its flights G8- 2619 and 2620 from February 24. IndiGo has changed the timing of its Lucknow-Kolkata flight (6E 6469) from 6 pm to 5 pm. Similarly, the timing of the Lucknow-Bengaluru flight (6E 6354) has been changed from 10:55 pm to 7:50 pm. Also, the timing of the Lucknow-Patna flight (6E 118) has been changed to 8:30 pm instead of earlier 9:50 pm. Further, the timing of Lucknow-Mumbai flight (6E 2245) has been changed from 9:30 pm to 9:15 pm," said the spokesperson of the Lucknow airport.

