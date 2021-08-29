The flight operations between India and Bangladesh are set to resume this week after four months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic . The resumption of passenger flights will take place under the Air-bubble agreement between both countries.

The operations will be resumed from 3 September, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) informed. Flights under the air bubble will start with seven frequencies per week, for any country carrier.

MoCA letter read,"The air bubble may be resumed w.e.f. 03.09.21 till resumption of scheduled international passenger flights." "Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Therefore instead of a blanket restriction of 140 passengers per aircraft it is proposed that the capacity may be restricted to a specific percentage of the installed seat capacity of the aircraft (say 90 per cent or 95 per cent)," MoCA said.

"This Ministry has examined the proposal in consultation with the health authorities of India and would like to propose resumption of operations under the Air Bubble with 7 frequencies per week (for carriers of either country)," Indian aviation ministry said.

Rajeev Jain, Additional Director General (Media & Communications) and spokesman for the civil aviation ministry confirmed that the flights will resume from September 3.

Domestic carriers -- SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India -- will be operating flights to Dhaka.

With scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remaining suspended since March last year, India has entered into air bubble arrangements with various countries, including Bangladesh, for operating flights.

The pact with Bangladesh, which came into effect from October 28, 2020, was valid till March 27, 2021, wherein Indian and Bangladeshi carriers were permitted to operate services between the two countries.

India had air bubble pacts with more than 25 countries, including the US and the UK, as of August 11.

