Flights to Shirdi face delay due to bad weather. Check details

Shirdi airport, which was facing a problem of low visibility since October 12, had resumed operations on Sunday.

Due to poor visibility at Shirdi airport, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected, Spicejet informed its passengers on Twitter today. The airline requested flyers to keep a check on their flight status through the official website of the company.

Shirdi airport, which was facing a problem of low visibility since October 12, had resumed operations on Sunday.





At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes have been allowed entry on a daily basis at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.



