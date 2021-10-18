Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Flights to Shirdi face delay due to bad weather. Check details

Flights to Shirdi face delay due to bad weather. Check details

Shirdi airport. Photo: Twitter
1 min read . 11:59 AM IST Livemint

Shirdi airport, which was facing a problem of low visibility since October 12, had resumed operations on Sunday.

Due to poor visibility at Shirdi airport, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected, Spicejet informed its passengers on Twitter today.  The airline requested flyers to keep a check on their flight status through the official website of the company. 

At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes have been allowed entry on a daily basis at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

The prasad counter at the temple remains closed. According to the district administration, children below 10 years, pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens above the age of 65, and people without masks will not be permitted to enter the temple premises.

