Flights to Shirdi may face delay due to bad weather
Due to bad weather, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected in Shirdi, Spicejet informed its passengers on Twitter today. The airline requested flyers to keep a check on their flight status through the official website of the company.

“Due to bad weather in Shirdi (SAG), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx," SpiceJet informed its passengers via Twitter.

Shirdi Airport is now connected with one more city as SpiceJet in April started flights to Ahmedabad thrice a week, namely Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Tirupati.

Shirdi Airport is the fourth busiest airport in the state after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

