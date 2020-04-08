Flights will start only after coronavirus is under control: Hardeep Singh Puri

India will lift restrictions on domestic and international flights once coronavirus spread in the country will be completely under control, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"These restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to fellow Indians," Puri tweeted.

India suspended all domestic passenger flights on March 25 to prevent coronavirus spread in the country. Earlier, the Centre cancelled all the international flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights were operating during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Puri thanked everyone for their cooperation and help in these "testing times". He further stressed on the problems being faced by people due to restriction on domestic and international flights.

"My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic and international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide lockdown."

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 5,000 today. Over 450 tested positive for novel cornavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total count to 5,274. As many as 411 people were discharged, according to ministry of health and welfare. The death toll increased to 149.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with over 1,000 cases. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) made wearing face masks mandatory in public places.

Uttar Pradesh government decided to seal all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts till April 15. "All coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts will be completely sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed. These are places where a number of cases have been found," Director, Information Shishir told PTI.

