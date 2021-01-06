The government is reopening India-UK flights which were closed in the last week of December amid concerns over the 'highly infectious' new Covid-19 strain first spotted in the United Kingdom. Two Air India flights, one from Delhi and one from Mumbai, will fly for London on 6 January.

#FlyAI : Booking for Air India flights between India & UK is open now.

𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

Delhi-London Heathrow

𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

London Heathrow-Mumbai

London Heathrow-Delhi

𝟴𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

London Heathrow-Mumbai (1/2) — Air India (@airindiain) January 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government is reviewing the situation and it has allowed limited resumption of civil aviation with the United Kingdom. "We took a decision on limited resumption of civil aviation traffic between India and the United Kingdom based on an assessment of available facts as available with our medical professionals. We decided that RT-PCR test which was done 72 hours ahead of travelling was not enough," Puri told ANI.

In the wake of the new mutant strain of Coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious, India had put an embargo on flight operations between the two countries on December 21, which became effective from December 23. Initially, the ban was till December 31, but was later extended to January 7. The ministry has clarified that while flights from the UK will be able to enter India from January 8, flights from India will start from January 6.

As of now, only 30 flights will be operational between the countries instead of 70, Puri said.

"So, we made it compulsory to test again on arrival. We will review the situation if any steps have to be taken. So far it is the limited resumption of civil aviation with the UK. The total number of flights to UK has been reduced from 60 a week to 30," he added.

In the wake of the new mutant strain of Covid-19, which is believed to be 70 % more infectious than the earlier one, India had banned flight operations between the two countries effective 23 December. Flights from the UK will be able to enter India from 8 January.

"Resumption of flights between India and UK: India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review," he had tweeted earlier.

A total of 58 samples have been found to be positive with the new UK variant genome of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, confirmed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Boris Johnson regretted his inability to attend the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations in India as the chief guest in view of the changed COVID-19 context prevailing in the UK.The cancellation of the visit was announced a day after Prime Minister Johnson imposed the third lockdown in the UK amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. The new variant of COVID-19 was first found in the United Kingdom.









