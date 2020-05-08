Flights with 1st batch of stranded Indians from abroad land today

ERNAKULAM/NEW DELHI : India on Thursday brought back the first lot of evacuees from among an estimated 15,000 stranded in 13 countries because of the lockdown imposed to battle covid-19.

The first batch of evacuees, in two of the 64 flights slated for this week as part of an evacuation plan codenamed Vande Bharat, landed in Kerala on Thursday.

The evacuation could see 200,000-300,000 people return from countries such as the US, UK, West Asia, and Singapore. It is billed as the world’s largest evacuation exercise and is set to be larger in scale than even the evacuation of 177,000 Indians from Iraq and Kuwait in the 1990s.

India has deployed aircraft and naval ships to bring in those stranded. Air India aircraft reached Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday to bring in the first lot of 363 evacuees, according to the Indian government. The flight from Abu Dhabi took off for Kochi, while the one from Dubai left for Karipur. Indian naval ships also arrived in Male on Thursday to bring Indians back.

Kerala has put in place nearly 300,000 quarantine beds, ultraviolet tunnels in airports, measures to disinfect passenger luggage, as part of preparations to receive those coming home in the midst of the pandemic, state officials said.

Passengers will be screened for covid-19 symptoms before boarding flights for India, in line with the protocol established by the ministry of external affairs, said additional secretary in the Indian foreign ministry, Vikram Doraiswami, who is in charge of coordinating with Kerala. Those without symptoms will be allowed on the aircraft and will be given personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, said Doraiswami.

On arrival, passengers will again be screened for covid-19 symptoms before being allowed into the terminals, said Ernakulam district collector S. Suhas. “Symptomatic people will be rushed to hospitals, for which several ambulances have been kept ready. Asymptomatic people, except pregnant women and children, who can go home and be in home quarantine, will be moved in buses and cars to the 25,000 isolation beds arranged near the airports for a one-week institutional quarantine," he said.

The measures are aimed at ensuring that Kerala does not get hit by another wave of infections. However, the government said it has planned ahead to keep the risk to the minimum and will continue its successful tackling of the virus. Kerala reduced active infections from 300 last month to 30 on Wednesday.

Other states gearing up to receive evacuees include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, according to the Indian government.

A total of 300,000 Indians from the Gulf countries have registered for help from the government to come home, according to initial estimates. The Vande Bharat mission would, however, give priority to Indian citizens with “compelling reasons to return", such as those whose employments have been terminated, those whose visas have expired with no hope of them getting renewed, and those who have lost family members in recent times. All those who return will be compulsorily quarantined, the government said.

The plan to bring back those stranded comes at a time when states are facing challenges on sending home migrant workers from other states. “If there are 3 or 4 lakh returnees, the government will have to quarantine those with symptoms and keep in touch with others to see whether they develop symptoms or not. It is a big burden on the states, especially for states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where migrants will get widely scattered after arrival," said Indira Rajaraman, an economist.

Share Via