Flinto raises $7.2 million to provide preschool doorstep education

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based Flinto Learning Solutions that focuses on early childhood education in India has raised $7.2 million in a pre-series B funding, led by Lightbox Ventures.

Flinto will use the funds to support its rapid growth in the early learning space and to expand its newly-launched preschool solution during the covid-19 pandemic -- Flintoclass@Home.

The start-up claims that this preschool model is set to become a game-changer amid the covid-19 environment as it delivers hybrid preschool education to the doorstep, allowing children to learn from the safety of their homes.

“We don’t want covid-19 to come in the way of a child’s learning. For children below 6 years of age, monotonous online classes can’t be a substitute for the multi-sensory experiences that they deserve. We wanted to ensure that children continue receiving structured hands-on learning without compromising on their safety," said Arunprasad Durairaj, CEO & co-founder of Flinto Learning Solutions.

Flinto’s expertise in early childhood education over the past 7 years and an already successful preschool model, led them to build Flintoclass@Home -- a blended preschool learning experience. As part of this, every month parents receive at their doorstep an easy-to-use preschool kit with daily hands-on activities for children, along with pre-recorded interactive sessions with our educators. “In less than a month, we have 3,000 enrollments and it is very promising. We will be using the funds to create, expand and distribute this product across the world so that no child’s learning stops due to covid-19," adds Durairaj.

The startup was founded in September 2013 by Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi and Shreenidhi Srirangam.

According to research, 90% of a child’s brain capacity develops by kindergarten, yet only 10%-15% of the funding is allocated towards early learning, globally. The resources for early learning are sparse, and a curriculum with a child-centred pedagogy is rare.

“At Flinto, we see an opportunity to build a global leader in addressing the unique needs of early learning by co-creating products with children, parents and educators. We are excited to see that Flinto is becoming more relevant especially during the covid-19 crisis when the primary place of learning and development is turning out to be home," says Prashant Mehta, Partner at Lightbox.

