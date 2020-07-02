Flinto raises $7.2 million to provide preschool doorstep education

Flinto’s expertise in early childhood education over the past 7 years and an already successful preschool model, led them to build Flintoclass@Home -- a blended preschool learning experience. As part of this, every month parents receive at their doorstep an easy-to-use preschool kit with daily hands-on activities for children, along with pre-recorded interactive sessions with our educators. “In less than a month, we have 3,000 enrollments and it is very promising. We will be using the funds to create, expand and distribute this product across the world so that no child’s learning stops due to covid-19," adds Durairaj.