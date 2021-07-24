Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale has gone live for Plus members. The Flipkart sale is going to kick off for all from the midnight tonight and it will remain open till July 29th. With this five-day sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform aims to take on Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale promises big discounts on popular gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, etc. It offers attractive deals on electronic accessories like speakers, smart watches, etc. However, the deals offered by Flipkart can become more attractive if the buyer is using ICICI credit or debit card for payments. Beyond Big Saving Days 2021 Sale offers (subject to some terms and conditions), Flipkart is offering additional 10 per cent instant discount if the payment is done through ICICI credit or debit card.

Here we list out some attractive deals and offers available at Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale:

Best offers on mobile phone: From Motorola Razr, Apple iPhone 12 mini to Apple iPhone 12 — Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale has various attractive offers for the buyers. Here's top 5 new-generation Smartphone offers available at Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale.

1] Apple iPhone 12 mini: The Flipkart sale offers Apple iPhone 12 mini at ₹57,999 against its MRP of ₹69,900, which is the lowest price for the current generation iPhone models. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

2] Apple iPhone 12: The Flipkart sale is offering this Smartphone at ₹67,999 against the MRP of ₹79,900. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

3] Motorola Razr: this 128 GB Smartphone is available at ₹54,999 against the MRP of ₹1,49,999.

4] Motorola G10 Power: This Smartphone is available at ₹9,999 against the MRP of ₹12,999.

5] Realme 8: This new generation Smartphone is available at ₹13,999 against the MRP of ₹16,999.

Best offers on electronics: GoPro 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to Nokia Media Streamer — Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale has various attractive offers for the buyers interested in electronic goods. Here's list of some attractive deals:

1] GoPro 9: The action camera is available at ₹37,499 against its MRP of ₹47,000. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

2] Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: The smart watch that has 5-days battery backup, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,990 against its MRP of ₹25,990.

3] Nokia Media Streamer: The low-cost media streaming device that supports Chromecast streaming and Google Assistant is one of the attractive deals available below ₹2,000. The electronic good is available at ₹1,899 in this Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale.

For more details about the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale one can login at the official Flipkart website — flipkart.com/big-savings-days-store.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.