Flipkart CEO’s wife buys luxury villa in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Flipkart group chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s wife Soumya Narayanan has bought a luxury villa, in a resale transaction, for ₹8.04 crore in Adarsh Palm Retreat, a residential enclave in suburban Bengaluru’s Bellandur area.

Narayanan has bought the 4,921 sq ft villa from Vijay and Nisha Israni. Krishnamurthy resides in another villa at the property, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.

The sale deed was executed on 4 March. Mint has reviewed a copy of the document.

A Flipkart spokesperson didn’t respond to queries.

Palm Retreat is a much-sought after residential project in Bengaluru, developed by city-based developer Adarsh Developers. It has 800 villas sprawled across 110 acres, right on Outer Ring Road, and is close to large business parks and offices of prominent e-commerce and food delivery companies such as Flipkart, Swiggy, Myntra among others.

Over the last two years, the project, which has no ready stock available, has seen a slew of high-end resale transactions led by startup founders, making Palm Retreat a choice of residence for the city’s high-profile tech entrepreneurs.

According to data collated by Zapkey, based on the transactions, Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO, Zetwerk, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, co-founder, Zetwerk, Vidit Aatrey, founder and co-founder, Meesho, Sourjyendu Medda, founder, DealShare, Sumit Maniyar, founder and CEO of Rupeek and Karthik Vugane, MD, Netapp India have bought properties in the project.

The sale of luxury residences in Bengaluru in recent times, to an extent, has been led by younger, self-made high-networth individuals unlike Mumbai, which is still dominated by businessmen and top executives at companies.

According to property advisory Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2022, Bengaluru was home to 352 ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs, with net worth of $30m and above) in 2021, the fourth highest in the country. The ultra-wealthy population in the southern city is expected to rise 88.9% to 665 by 2026.

In the last five years, Bengaluru’s ultra-rich population grew 22.7% from 287 in 2016 to 352 in 2021.

According to the Attitude Survey, which is part of the Wealth Report, 29% wealth of Indian UHNWIs is allocated towards the purchase of principal and second homes.

The Bengaluru property market sells around 600 villas annually, including primary and secondary transactions, with a ₹3 crore median value.

“Villas in Bangalore have always seen high demand but there is hardly any fresh supply today. Not many of the top developers are constructing new villa projects, and a few of the new ones are away from the city," said Vinod Menon, director and chief executive, Citrus Properties Pvt Ltd. Citrus has three villa projects in Hennur, Jakkur and Yelahanka, where the units are priced at sub- ₹2 crore. Apart from the Yelahanka project, the villas are sold out in the other two projects.

Menon said high-networth individuals in the city mostly prefer spacious, luxury villas, compared to high-end apartments.

