Flipkart CEO’s wife buys luxury villa in Bengaluru

“Villas in Bangalore have always seen high demand but there is hardly any fresh supply today. Not many of the top developers are constructing new villa projects, and a few of the new ones are away from the city," said Vinod Menon, director and chief executive, Citrus Properties Pvt Ltd. Citrus has three villa projects in Hennur, Jakkur and Yelahanka, where the units are priced at sub- ₹2 crore. Apart from the Yelahanka project, the villas are sold out in the other two projects.