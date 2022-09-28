After Panigrahi's resignation, Walmart India's vice president for Legal, Ethics and Compliance, Ashok Upadhya has been given the additional role of interim general counsel to oversee all legal matters of the Flipkart Group businesses.
After a two-year stint at the company, e-commerce firm Flipkart Commerce general counsel Saroj Panigrahi has resigned from the company citing personal reasons,s said communication sent by the Walmart group company to its employees on 28 September.
The following resignation of Panigrahi has come in the midst of the company running its annual festival sale - The Big Billion Days.
"Saroj Panigrahi has resigned due to personal reasons," said a Flipkart spokesperson upon being contacted.
As per details, Upadhya will handle legal matters related to the Flipkart online marketplace, wholesale, supply chain support, litigation, privacy, antitrust and regulatory compliance.
Recently, the e-commerce firm has expanded the role of its legal head for mergers and acquisition Manisha Kumar to oversee corporate governance and company secretarial functions.
Both Upadhya and Kumar will report to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Walmart Asia Senior Vice President and General Counsel Erica Chan until a new council is onboarded, according to the mail.