Flipkart creates 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of mega festive sales; women's hiring up 10%

E-commerce giant Flipkart announced on Monday that it has created over 2.2 lakh seasonal employment opportunities to meet demands during India's festive season. The jobs will be created across various segments, such as supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles.

Additionally, Flipkart's logistics network will also witness 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country, reported PTI, citing a company statement.

Inclusive hiring ahead of festive season For its Big Billion Days shopping festival, Flipkart is also scaling up its infrastructure and tech deployment in 28 states, apart from employment opportunities, the company said in a press release.

This, in turn, will lead to the creation of over 2.2 lakh job opportunities across the country, along with expanding last-mile reach and inclusive hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, the company said, adding, “Flipkart's ecosystem-first approach this festive season is built for scale.”

The creation of jobs will also include a 10 per cent rise in female hiring, and a specified focus on creating more festive job opportunities for PWD (persons with disabilities) individuals, Flipkart said in the statement.

Broader trend in e-commerce Earlier this month, Amazon India said that it had created over 1.5 lakh seasonal work opportunities. These jobs were created in its different segments, such as operations network of fulfilment centres, sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations.

“With the festive season around the corner, Amazon India has announced that it has created more than 150,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network. These include direct and indirect work opportunities at Amazon’s fulfilment centers (FCs), sort centres, and last mile delivery network across India.,” the company said in a press release.

