Flipkart delivers stones instead of laptop. Here's what customer did next

Chinmaya Ramana a Flipkart customer claimed that after ordering the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop, when he opened the box, he saw stones and trash instead of the expected gaming laptop
On the online retail site Flipkart, the Big Diwali Sale came to a conclusion. A buyer from Mangaluru claims that during the sale, he ordered a gaming laptop but instead received a stone and some e-waste. Flipkart issued a full refund after receiving the customer's notification.
According to a customer named Chinmaya Ramana, who also has a Flipkart Plus membership, he ordered the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop on October 15 for his friend. On October 20, a sealed box containing it was delivered. It is alleged that when the box was opened, stones and trash were discovered inside instead of a gaming laptop. The customer has also shared a lot of images.
Open box delivery option not available
These situations occur regularly, which is why e-commerce sites provide services like "open box delivery." Recently, Flipkart introduced the "open box delivery" approach, which allows buyers to confirm that they have only received the desired item. The consumer might request that the delivery agent open the box and verify that the correct item has been delivered before giving them the One Time Password (OTP).
Chinmaya had opted for the delivery without opening the box as the option was not available for this product.
Earlier product seller denied admitting mistake
The customer promptly notified the seller and requested a return after discovering the stone in the box. The vendor later rejected the request, claiming that because the item was in the box when it was shipped by him, no refund or return could be made.
Flipkart later issued refund
Chinmaya said, “I informed Flipkart about the scam with all the evidence the same day, they said they needed time to resolve the complaint. On 23 October, I was emailed informing that the seller had rejected the return request and there was no damage to the product during transportation."
