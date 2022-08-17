CCPA said it has imposed a penalty of ₹1,00,000 on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday notified that it has imposed a penalty of ₹1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform. CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI that a penalty of ₹1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday notified that it has imposed a penalty of ₹1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform. CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI that a penalty of ₹1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.
Additionally, Khare said that Flipkart has been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, adding that, the company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, news agency PTI report said.
Additionally, Khare said that Flipkart has been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, adding that, the company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, news agency PTI report said.
Meanwhile, in another development, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had imposed a similar penalty of ₹1 lakh on e-commerce major Amazon for selling pressure cookers that did not meet quality standards earlier this month. The CCPA directed Amazon to notify the consumers of all these 2,265 pressure cookers sold through its platform, recall the products and reimburse the prices to buyers, the Department of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in another development, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had imposed a similar penalty of ₹1 lakh on e-commerce major Amazon for selling pressure cookers that did not meet quality standards earlier this month. The CCPA directed Amazon to notify the consumers of all these 2,265 pressure cookers sold through its platform, recall the products and reimburse the prices to buyers, the Department of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The authority, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, recently passed an order against Amazon for allowing sale of domestic pressure cookers, in violation of mandatory standards, on its e-commerce platform. The CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation of compulsory standards. The authority had issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues and Snapdeal as well as the sellers registered on these platforms, according to news agency PTI report.
The authority, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, recently passed an order against Amazon for allowing sale of domestic pressure cookers, in violation of mandatory standards, on its e-commerce platform. The CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation of compulsory standards. The authority had issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues and Snapdeal as well as the sellers registered on these platforms, according to news agency PTI report.
"After examination of the response submitted by the company, it was observed that total 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold through Amazon after notification of the QCO (Quality Control Order). The total fee earned by the Amazon on sale of such pressure cookers through its platform was Rs.6,14,825.41," the order said. The CCPA observed that when Amazon earns commercially from each sale of the product listed on its e-commerce platform, it can not disassociate itself in case of issues arising from the sale of these items, as per the report.
"After examination of the response submitted by the company, it was observed that total 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold through Amazon after notification of the QCO (Quality Control Order). The total fee earned by the Amazon on sale of such pressure cookers through its platform was Rs.6,14,825.41," the order said. The CCPA observed that when Amazon earns commercially from each sale of the product listed on its e-commerce platform, it can not disassociate itself in case of issues arising from the sale of these items, as per the report.