Flipkart and Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd (HPSHHCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday.

The partnership, which comes on National Handloom's Day, is to bring local artisans, weavers, handicrafts and handloom makers into the e-commerce fold.

The partnership will enable Himachal Pradesh's master craftsmen, weavers, and artisans to showcase their hallmark products and provide them with market access training and support under the Flipkart Samarth programme.

"This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society and give a boost to Indian art and heritage," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group said.

Flipkart works with three lakh sellers on its marketplace platform.

The Ministry of Textiles celebrated 7th National Handloom Day on Saturday.

August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector to the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted.

The first National Handloom Day was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 at the Centenary Hall of Madras University, Chennai.

