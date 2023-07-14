Flipkart’s PhonePe Esop payout at $700 mn2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The PhonePe Group was acquired by the Flipkart Group in 2016 and is one of India’s largest digital payments platform
Mumbai: Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart said it had paid out eligible employees for their employee stock options equivalent to their value in PhonePe, culminating a move that was triggered by the separation of the two entities last December.
