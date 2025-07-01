Flood alert! Heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha; IMD warns ‘active monsoon’ till July 7

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, predicting heavy rainfall on July 1.

IMD forecasted “heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 6. In Haryana, heavy rainfall is likely till July 2 then again on July 5 and 6. Furthermore, Bihar and Odisha may witness such weather conditions till July 4.

IMD in its latest press release stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state during next 7 days.”

Moving to weather forecast for Northeast India, the weather agency predicted, “Light/moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days with very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 02nd & 03rd and Assam & Meghalaya on 06th July,” in its report dated June 30.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Orissa disrupted life, triggering flash floods in several areas on June 30. Active monsoon conditions likely to continue over many parts of Northwest, Central, East India during next 6-7 days, IMD said.

Flood alert Evacuation operations are in full swing in Orissa after flood water entered villages located on low-lying areas of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Due to heavy rainfall, Subarnarekha and Budhabalang, Jalaka, and Sono rivers are overflowing. As water level continues to rise rising, some flowing above danger mark.

The weather agency raised an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts amid incessant rain. Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, rest of the districts are on yellow alert after torrential rain triggered landslides and caused building collapses. Heavy rains also disrupted 614 transformers and 130 water supply schemes, besides causing road blockades, PTI reported.

