Flood alert in Tamil Nadu as heavy rain lashes many districts

As per the Dam Officer, 4,230 cubic feet of excess water discharged from Vaigai Dam in Theni.
A flood alert has been issued for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts in Tamil Nadu. As per the Dam Officer, 4,230 cubic feet of excess water discharged from Vaigai Dam in Theni.
Due to a low-pressure system that had formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted significant rainfall for the Southern peninsular region from November 11 to 13. Additionally, it was predicted that until the morning of November 12, this low pressure system would advance close to the beaches of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to the northwest.
Earlier on November 12, after water was discharged from Red Hills lake, the district government of Tiruvallur issued a red warning in 11 villages. As the catchment area's strong rains persisted, 500 cubic seconds of water were released.
In response to the weather service's forecast for additional rain in the next several days, district collector Alby George stated in a statement that 500 cusecs of water were discharged into Red Hill Lake. In low-lying places, such as Thandal, Naravarikuppam, Kazhani, Grandline, Vadakarai, Puzhal, Vadperumbukkam, Mathur, Vasapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam, according to George, residents can be found.
After 12 hours of nonstop rain, which has lashed areas of Tamil Nadu, Chennai's highways were still flooded on November 11. On the flooded roadways, commuters could be seen driving their cars and donning raincoats.
Numerous districts, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram, had their schools and colleges affected. Meanwhile, since November 10 night, Puducherry was battered by torrential rain, causing the administration to announce November 11 and 12 as holidays for all schools and colleges in the Karaikal and Puducherry districts.
Due to the low pressure, numerous Chennai neighbourhoods - as well as the nearby districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet - earlier experienced heavy rain.
