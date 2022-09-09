Flood flow touches 4 lakh cusecs in Krishna river, warning issued

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director BR Ambedkar said that the flood is only rising as over 4.25 lakh cusecs (cubic feet of water flow per second) have been discharged at Dr. K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala, upstream of the Prakasam Barrage.
With the flood flow in the Krishna river touching four lakh cusecs on Friday morning, the first warning signal has been raised at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, according to news agency PTI.
In an official statement, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director BR Ambedkar, the flood is only rising as over 4.25 lakh cusecs (cubic feet of water flow per second) have been discharged at Dr. K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala, upstream of the Prakasam Barrage.
Krishna district Collector P Ranjit Basha has also instructed the officials that the government machinery is on high alert in view of the rising flood. He also directed people not to go near the river course.
Meanwhile, the Penna river also continued to be in spate with the increasing water inflows. On Friday, the inflow at Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore district touched 30,000 cuseus and the Gandikota reservoir in YSR Kadapa district too got about 30,000 cusecs of water.
The floodwater is being released into the Mylavaram reservoir from the Gandikota reservoir. The outflow into the Mylavaram reservoir has increased to 24,957 cusecs, according to the Water Resources Department data.
The agency also reported that the flood in the Penna river has cut off a major road in Jammalamadugu Mandal, snapping road communication links to 16 villages. The Bhairavanitippa reservoir in the Krishna basin in Anantapuramu district is filling up fast with copious inflows, following which 30,276 cusecs of water is being discharged.
As per the Water Resources Information Management System data, the cumulative storage in all major reservoirs on various rivers touched 770.99 thousand million cubic feet as on September 9, which is 89.07 percent of the total capacity. On the same day last year, the storage was 739.44 tmc ft.
