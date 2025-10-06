Rhinos have drowned, roads are now rivers: Rain fury ravages Darjeeling hills | Videos

Incessant rains in parts of West Bengal have wreaked havoc, claiming at least 28 lives. The worst-affected region remains Darjeeling, while dozens of people are still missing as rescue teams struggle to reach remote areas cut off by the deluge. Heavy downpours in North Bengal have triggered landslides, causing roads to cave in and leaving several tourists from Kolkata and other parts of Bengal stranded during Durga Puja vacations.

Advertisement

Several videos on social media show swollen rivers with strong currents sweeping away cars, houses, and even rhinos. Visuals from the affected areas reveal damaged bridges, washed-out roads, and rivers in spate. The severe weather has also caused heavy damage across the border in Nepal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rhinos seen floating in floodwaters ear Jaldapara National Park Some visuals are said to be from near Jaldapara National Park - home to the famous one-horned rhinoceros and several other endangered species. "Rhinos are floating in the water and even chasing people in the flooding Torsa River near Jaldapara National Park, a protected wildlife sanctuary in Alipurduar district near the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas," the caption of a now-viral video reads.

Advertisement

Elephants turn heroes amid chaos In the midst of uncertainty, elephants have turned heroes. Ravikant Jha, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara, explained how the animals are helping to transport stranded tourists after a wooden bridge in the forest collapsed.

"Our elephants have brought 2–4 tourists across the river because the bridge near the lodge broke due to the rain, so no one can come by road. For the tourists who want to come, we are bringing them here by elephant — 5–6 more, and we will try to bring those who want to come here," Jha said.

Advertisement

Rescue teams in action The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted flood and water rescue operations in the affected areas, evacuating over 160 people following the heavy rains. According to officials, a total of 105 people were rescued by boats, while another 55 were airlifted or pulled across using zip lines in Jalpaiguri. The team also recovered one deceased individual during the operations.