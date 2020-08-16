Home >News >India >Flood like situation in several parts of Odisha, orange alert issued
Houses submerged under floodwaters (AP)
Flood like situation in several parts of Odisha, orange alert issued

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 06:55 PM IST ANI

  • IMD has issued a orange alert in Malkangiri distict of Odisha which has been battered by heavy rainfall in the recent days
  • Low-pressure conditions in the Bay of Bengal will continue for another 24 hours while several areas in Odisha's Dhenkanal were seen submerged

MALKANGIRI : An orange alert has been issued in Odisha's Malkangiri district following severe flood-like situation in several parts of the state due to incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"Low-pressure conditions in the Bay of Bengal will continue for another 24 hours. An orange warning has been issued for the Malkangiri district for the next 24 hours. A few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall: Umasankar Das, Senior Scientist at the IMD, Bhubaneswar said.

Meanwhile, several areas in Odisha's Dhenkanal were seen submerged under floodwaters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

