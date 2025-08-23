Flood relief camps set up in Mayur Vihar as Yamuna nears 206m danger mark; CM Rekha Gupta reacts

Flood relief camps have been established in Mayur Vihar as the Yamuna in the national capital nears 206m dangerous mark. Aerial images taken through drone near Loha Bridge on Friday revealed water flowing nearing hazardous levels. CM Rekha Gupta, however, assured that there water is expected to recede in a day or while confirming that there is no flood situation after visiting the residential area at Yamuna Bazaar.

Until now, the river has exceeded the danger mark only once, causing floodwaters to enter residential neighborhoods. However, fluctuations in the water level have kept officials on high alert, ANI reported. In response, the administration has established temporary shelters in schools for residents near the Yamuna camp.

‘Providing food and water, as well as a medical facility’ “The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here. There is no flood situation in Delhi,” Gupta stated after reviewing the affected areas.

While visiting the area to assess the situation and interact with students, Gupta added that the authorities have set up facilities in schools for those seeking safer shelter, offering accommodation, meals, and all essential assistance in the impacted region.

The Yamuna River is nearing the danger level after all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, were opened on 17 August following a steady rise in water levels caused by incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi CM Atishi criticised the BJP-led Delhi government on 19 August, alleging that despite heavy rainfall flooding the city’s roads, residents are still facing a shortage of drinking water. She noted that, for the first time, the national capital is experiencing a water crisis during the monsoon season.

“There is water on the streets (due to rains) but there is no water in people's homes,” PTI quoted her as saying.