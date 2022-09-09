Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim: Official

Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim: Official

A tractor drives through flood water in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Weather officials are predicting further bouts of severe weather in Bangalore as torrential rains pounded the city, submerged access to office parks and hit back-office operations that are the nerve center of the global financial and technology industries. 
1 min read . 04:18 PM ISTPTI

As many rivers, streams and rivulets continue to flow above normal level, flood situation continue to remain grim in certain parts of Karnataka

The flood situation remained grim in certain parts of north Karnataka following torrential rains. Many rivers, rivulets and streams were in spate on Friday as water was released from the Tungabhadra Dam, sources said.

Also Read: Bengaluru floods: Tragedy triggers hate against migrants, #LeaveBengaluru trending on twitter

According to sources, water-level rose in Hirehalla rivulet, trapping five farmers on an island in Koluru village. The farmers had gone to remove the pump-set when suddenly the water-level increased and they got marooned. Soon, the others informed the police, which sent a team from the fire and emergency services. The team rescued the five and brought them to the safety. 

Also Read: Bengaluru floods: Epsilon, home to Rishad Premji, other billionaires submerged in water | Watch video

In Vijayapura district, a bridge was washed away and some villagers went there after learning that it had developed cracks and may not withstand the flow in the Sogli rivulet. The bridge was connecting Sogli with Mookihal in Taalikote Taluk.

Also Read: How lakes turned layouts causing floods in Bengaluru

Reports said onions grown in a large swathe of land in the Bagalkote district were washed away due to floods. In Yadgir, farmers got emotional before the Central team which went to inspect and prepare a report on the rain-related damage. The farmers showed to the team the damaged crops. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

