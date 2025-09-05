Flood situation near Yamuna River: When water breached danger mark, damages touched ₹10 crore — Dogs swam

Like every other year, the Yamuna River's fury is taking a toll on Delhi yet again. The river's water has spread in several parts of the national capital, triggering a flood-like situation and displacing families from their homes.

Yamuna's record rise in water level The Yamuna River at Signature Bridge flowed above the danger level at 7 am on Friday, following incessant rainfall in Delhi NCR.

The warning mark for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are carried out once the level reaches 206 metres.

At 7 am on Friday, the water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 am. According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am.

New Delhi: A man pulls a cart as he wades through floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river inundating Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)(PTI09_05_2025_000056B)

However, the water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge receded to 207.31 metres at 8 am on Friday.

Despite a slight decline, the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level. Officials said the water is likely to recede further during the day.

A day ago, the water level in the Yamuna reached the season's highest at 207.48 metres. At 10 am on Thursday, the Yamuna's water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.47 metres.

Thursday's was the third-highest mark the river had reached in the six decades, since 1963. This was also only the fifth time since 1963 that the Yamuna breached the 207-metre mark, the Hindustan Times reported.

New Delhi: Commuters move through floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river inundating a road at Nigam Bodh Ghat, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI09_05_2025_000063B)

When Yamuna recorded its maximum levels,; 'damage touched ₹ 10 crore' In the past, the Yamuna has caused serious flood problems in Delhi by inundating large areas during flood season, and disturbing the normal life in the national capital.

As per the Delhi government's data, the floods of the years of 1924, 1947, 1955,1956, 1967, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1978 are the main examples of the flooding in River Yamuna “when the normal lives of the residents of Delhi were either disturbed or threatened, badly.”

Delhi-NCR rains: People wade through a severely waterlogged area with their belongings as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 2.

According to available records, in the last 40 years, River Yamuna witnessed "high flood" years in 1967, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1988, 1995 and 1998 — when the water level in the river at old railway bridge was observed to be 206.0m or more.

The highest level of water in the Yamuna was recorded at 208.66m in July 2023 when the swelling river displaced more than 25,000 people, and before that, it was 207.49 m in September 1978.

This was followed by 207.49m (680.75 ft.) in September 1978 and 207.4m this year.

In 1978, the damage caused by floods was estimated at nearly ₹10 crore, according to the Delhi government's website. Besides, 18 lives were lost and thousands of people were left without homes.

Yamuna's water level had reached 207.32m in 2013, and 207.11m in 2010).

Amid heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR, the river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses.

Noida, India � Sept. 4, 2025: People seen enjoying in the floodwaters of the Yamuna River at Sector 129 in Noida on Thursday. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Dog swims; no big relief at relief camps ANI's visuals show inundated Nigam Bodh Ghat, Civil Lines and Mayur Vihar areas as the Yamuna river rose to record levels this week amid heavy rainfall.

The situation remains such that dogs were seen swimming through the flood-water in Civil Lines area.

Even the areas where relief camps have been set up are under deluge. A walk through the Mayur Vihar Phase I relief camp showed how people are trying to hold on to whatever they could save.

"We face a lot of trouble here at night because of the mosquitoes. Even the food we get mostly has rice. For those who have a fever, how will they manage to eat only rice?" said Shanti, a resident of Yamuna Khadar, told PTI.

A dog sits atop a wall at an area inundated with floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

A similar view was seen in Noida Sector 135 and Noida Sector 151 as water from the swollen Yamuna River overflowed and entered the city. In a video captured by a drone, the land could be seen submerged.

'Low, medium, or high flood years for River Yamuna' Nearly every year, the River Yamuna floods, the intensity of which may be low, medium, or high.

The low-intensity floods are those which are below the warning level, i.e. 204.22m (670.00 ft.). During this type of flood, the water generally remains within its regime and no danger is created to life and property.

The floods attaining water levels above 204.22m and below 205.44 m (674.00) are called medium floods. In this type of flood, the water spreads out of the regime and touches the embankments constructed on both sides