Kerala issued a flood alert on December 27 when the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached its 142-foot limit for storage. According to district officials in this location, the "third and final flood warning" was issued at 10 am as the reservoir's water level reached 142 feet.

From the water level of 141.95 feet at 7 am to the level of 142 feet at 10 am, it took three hours, according to them. They noted that while the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet and the tunnel discharge was 750 cubic seconds, on average, 1,687.5 cubic seconds were brought in. Between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the 127-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam has long been a source of dispute.

(With PTI inputs)