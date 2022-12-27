Flood warning in Kerala: Mullaperiyar Dam water level touches 142 ft1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 12:09 PM IST
Kerala's Mullaperiyar Dam is a masonry gravity dam built across the Periyar River.
Kerala issued a flood alert on December 27 when the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached its 142-foot limit for storage. According to district officials in this location, the "third and final flood warning" was issued at 10 am as the reservoir's water level reached 142 feet.