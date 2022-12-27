Home / News / India /  Flood warning in Kerala: Mullaperiyar Dam water level touches 142 ft

Kerala issued a flood alert on December 27 when the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached its 142-foot limit for storage. According to district officials in this location, the "third and final flood warning" was issued at 10 am as the reservoir's water level reached 142 feet.

From the water level of 141.95 feet at 7 am to the level of 142 feet at 10 am, it took three hours, according to them. They noted that while the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet and the tunnel discharge was 750 cubic seconds, on average, 1,687.5 cubic seconds were brought in. Between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the 127-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam has long been a source of dispute.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout