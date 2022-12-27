Flood warning in Kerala: Mullaperiyar Dam water level touches 142 ft

From the water level of 141.95 feet at 7 am to the level of 142 feet at 10 am, it took three hours, according to them. They noted that while the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet and the tunnel discharge was 750 cubic seconds, on average, 1,687.5 cubic seconds were brought in. Between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the 127-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam has long been a source of dispute.