Flood-hit farmers may seek large loans

MANALI/KULLU :Distressed fruit and vegetable growers in Himachal Pradesh are considering taking out huge loans for the next crop cycle after floods devastated farm produce.

Floods and incessant rain in July not only damaged the infrastructure of the state but also affected the quality and quantity of crops such as apple, plum, pear, tomato, cauliflower, beans, capsicum, chilli, cabbage, eggplant, peas and broccoli, causing huge losses.

Himachal Pradesh ranks second in apple and almond production in the country. The state, called the 'fruit and vegetable bowl of India', is also one of the largest producers of off-season vegetables and exotic fruits like persimmon and kiwi.

Ranjit Singh Rana, a farmer based in Katrain, cultivated a 3-acre piece out of a total of 4-acre farmland. "Persistent heavy rains causing flooding in the Beas River on 9 and 10 July put more than 2 acres under water, damaging 80-90% of tomato, cauliflower, beans, capsicum and cabbage at their flowering stage," the fruit and vegetable farmer said. Because of the crop damage, Singh has incurred losses of around ₹1.75 lakh, he said.

In the case of fruit, crop quality was badly hit, forcing growers to sell their produce at a lower price. Puran Chand Thakur, a 65-year-old fruit grower based in Banu village, had to sell his crop of plums for ₹15,000 against the original value of ₹135,000.

Royal variety apple prices are now quoted at ₹30-50 a kg, against the normal price of ₹60-70 per kg in key wholesale markets of Kullu, Manali, Lahual and Mandi, according to traders.

Thakur had to sell not only plums but also apples, pears and Japani or Persimmon fruits at half price because of their limited shelf-life.

“I had cultivated fruits across 15.5 acres, of which 12 acres got damaged due to excessive rains in July. Now I do not have an option but to sell these at the price traders are offering," said Thakur.

Vegetables are no exception. Farmers are clearing their remaining small stocks in fear of further losses ahead of the new season.

“The situation has improved gradually. Carrot, cauliflower, tomato, radish that were stranded in the field got damaged, and we had to replant the crops when the weather improved. Now the supply flow for some vegetables in the market is so much that we are letting our produce go at a lower rate. For instance, tomato got damaged completely in the low-lying areas of Himachal Pradesh and fields on the banks of Beas River, creating a supply crunch in North India," said Ramesh Chand, a farmer based in HP’s Raison.

“Now the supply from other states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh is so much that we are selling it at ₹10-12 a kg as against the normal price of ₹15 per kg."

Environmentalists blame illegal sand mining on the riverbeds of the Beas, Sutlej, Ravi, Chakki, Yamuna and Swan which they said has led to the rivers changing their course and causing destruction.

While farm organisations have written to the government for compensation, some farmers are hesitant as they find the process complicated and long drawn with zero results ultimately.

Queries sent to the agriculture department of the Himachal Pradesh government and the central agriculture ministry remained unanswered at press time.

Because of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh on 9 and 10 July, almost all rivers and their tributaries were in spate and at many places they changed their course, wreaking havoc on the embankments. The destruction along the banks of the Beas was widespread, resulting in heavy losses to life, property and farming in Kullu and Mandi districts.

