'Flooding and water scarcity' IPCC report paints grim picture for Maharashtra2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 06:39 PM IST
The IPCC report highlights that Maharashtra will be one of the worst impacted states as global temperatures rises. Higher temperatures could lead to increased heat waves, which could pose a significant health risk to the state.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) latest report has warned that Maharashtra state in India is likely to face severe heatwave, coupled with massive flooding and water scarcity in the next few years.
