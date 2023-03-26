The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) latest report has warned that Maharashtra state in India is likely to face severe heatwave, coupled with massive flooding and water scarcity in the next few years.

The report states that Maharashtra which is on the coast of Arabian Sea, is likely to face the twin challenges of water scarcity and massive flooding soon, along with high temperatures owing to the rapidly climate change.

The IPCC report highlights that Maharashtra will be one of the worst impacted states as global temperatures rises. Higher temperatures could lead to increased heat waves, which could pose a significant health risk to the state.

With regards to agriculture, Maharashtra being a major agricultural state, changes in temperature and precipitation patterns could have significant implications for crop yields and food security.

The IPCC’s Synthesis Report, released earlier this week, outlines a comprehensive assessment of the current state of scientific knowledge related to climate change and predicts that temperatures will continue to rise globally.

In a report by The Hindu, it has been specified that Maharashtra will face heatwaves along with floods and water scarcity in the very near future.

Flooding and waterlogging

“Higher temperatures could lead to more heat waves, which could pose a significant health risk to the State. Maharashtra has already experienced water scarcity in recent years. Some crops could become more difficult to grow, while others may benefit from a warmer climate," the report highlights.

Maharashtra is not new to water looging and flooding. In recent past, almost every rainy season has either kept the urban landscape water logged or the rural landscape flooded. The IPCC report warns that the frequency of this will increase in the future.

“The State has a long coastline, and rising sea levels could threaten coastal communities and infrastructure. The sea levels could rise by up to 1.1 meters by the end of the century, leading to increased flooding and erosion along the coast." The Hindu quotes the report.

Mitigation efforts

The report suggests possible solutions to mitigate the consequences of climate change, “Build resilience in the economy, infrastructure and social systems to deal with the effects of climate change. Continue taking action on renewable energy targets, improve public transport and electrify the transport system, strengthen the energy sector through the reduction of emissions. Prevent conversion of natural ecosystems (terrestrial, coastal and marine) and enhance the restoration and encourage afforestation."