Flooding, landslides in parts of Karnataka, Kerala as heavy downpour continues

Just across the border in Kerala, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts are under a red alert issued by the meteorological department, warning of over 20 cm of extremely heavy rainfall. Several other districts have issued an orange alert for 6cm-20cm heavy rains. Six teams of National Disaster Response Force have been constituted by the state for emergency situations — one team each in Wayanad, Idukki, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Palakkad. Three people, including two children, have died so far in rain-related incidents in Kerala this week.