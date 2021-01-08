Subscribe
Home >News >India >Flooding worsens in Malaysia with east coast states worst hit, 46,000 displaced
Residents ride a boat through floodwaters in Mentakab in Malaysia's Pahang state on January 8, 2021, following heavy monsoon rains. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

Flooding worsens in Malaysia with east coast states worst hit, 46,000 displaced

1 min read . 03:19 PM IST ANI

As of Friday afternoon, the states of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak and Johor have seen strong downpours with the east coast state of Pahang being the worst hit

Worsening floods in several Malaysian states have displaced some 46,000 people, with 12,487 families being sheltered in 426 flood relief centers, the Malaysian Department of Social Welfare said on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the states of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak and Johor have seen strong downpours with the east coast state of Pahang being the worst hit, with 26,250 people having to be evacuated and three rivers in the state have passed the danger level, according to the data released by the department.

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

The body of a 19-year-old woman who had fallen off a capsized boat was recovered, according to state news agency Bernama, bringing the death toll related to the floods to at least six.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's meteorological department issued a warning that the bad weather and heavy rains are expected to continue till January 12.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

