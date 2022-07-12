Home / News / India / Flood-like situation in Ahmedabad after heavy rains
Flood-like situation in Ahmedabad after heavy rains
2 min read.07:41 AM ISTLivemint
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad
Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Heavy rainfall has resulted in a severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall has resulted in a severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad.
Low-lying areas in Ahmedabad were inundated with the rise in the water level of some rivers. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation kept schools and colleges closed in the city in view of heavy rains and waterlogging.
Low-lying areas in Ahmedabad were inundated with the rise in the water level of some rivers. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation kept schools and colleges closed in the city in view of heavy rains and waterlogging.
The average rainfall recorded was 114.3 millimetres.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The average rainfall recorded was 114.3 millimetres.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At least seven people died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued, officials said Monday.
At least seven people died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued, officials said Monday.
On request from Collector Valsad to rescue personnel stranded due to flash floods on the banks of river Ambika, Indian Coast Guard launched an operation through Chetak helicopter and rescued 16 people amidst marginal visibility in strong winds & heavy rains.
On request from Collector Valsad to rescue personnel stranded due to flash floods on the banks of river Ambika, Indian Coast Guard launched an operation through Chetak helicopter and rescued 16 people amidst marginal visibility in strong winds & heavy rains.
Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force and 16 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are overseeing rescue operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force and 16 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are overseeing rescue operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Flood-like situation also occurred in different areas of the Nadiad in the Kheda district, prompting chief minister Bhupendra Patel to hold a review meeting on Sunday with the district collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center. A part of a bridge also collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur on Sunday.
Flood-like situation also occurred in different areas of the Nadiad in the Kheda district, prompting chief minister Bhupendra Patel to hold a review meeting on Sunday with the district collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center. A part of a bridge also collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur on Sunday.
Heavy rains also battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others. Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge areas received the maximum rainfall of 241.3 mm.
Amid flood-like situation and forecast of heavy rains for the next two days, rescue teams evacuated around 700 people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid flood-like situation and forecast of heavy rains for the next two days, rescue teams evacuated around 700 people.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Thirteen dams have also been put on 'high alert' and eight on 'alert' as their water level rose due to the heavy showers.
Thirteen dams have also been put on 'high alert' and eight on 'alert' as their water level rose due to the heavy showers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over phone and took stock of the situation. He assured that the state government will recieve all possible aid from the Union government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over phone and took stock of the situation. He assured that the state government will recieve all possible aid from the Union government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.
Due to the widespread rains, 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed. Efforts were on to open them for the traffic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Due to the widespread rains, 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed. Efforts were on to open them for the traffic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad.
Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.
Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.