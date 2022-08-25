Days of incessant rainfall in parts of Rajasthan has caused flood-like situation in several districts, with the weather forecasting agency expecting subdued rainfall activity over northwest India during the next five days.

The well marked low pressure area which was over East Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday moved to southwest Rajasthan the next day.

#RajasthanRain | Two days of incessant rainfall have led to a flood-like situation in #Rajasthan. Efforts are underway to rescue thousands of stranded people in many districts of the state.



According to District collector, Tarachand Meena's order all private and government schools will be closed given heavy rainfall in Udaipur, reported ANI.

A flood alert has also been sounded in Rajasthan's Baran district as the Kalisindh river heads towards the red mark. The district administration has been put on alert mode.

Central and east Madhya Pradesh also witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, disrupting lives in several districts. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the flood situation in Vidisha and conducted an aerial survey of the area.

"Keeping that in mind, we've started rescue work of evacuating the citizens in low-lying areas... NDRF & SDRF are stationing us to support the local administration. If needed, we will also provide helicopters for rescue. We're making necessary arrangements in relief camps," Chouhan said.

After the torrential rains had created a flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s three districts - Jhalawar, Dholpur, and Baran, the army had been called to carry out rescue operations.

Rivers like Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates.

Besides, several areas in Udaipur, Chittorgarh, and Pratapgarh are also facing trouble due to waterlogging.

Baran Collector Narendra Gupta said that around 15 persons have to be airlifted from two locations while 81 persons have been rescued by NDRF and SDRF teams from three locations.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly due to overflowing rivers and the release of water from overflowing dams.

Around 40,000 people are facing the curse of heavy rains in Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, Kota, Sawai-Madhopur, and Karauli.