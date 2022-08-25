Flood-like situation in several districts in Rajasthan,schools closed in Udaipur2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:14 AM IST
A flood alert has also been sounded in Rajasthan's Baran district as Kalisindh river heads towards red mark
Days of incessant rainfall in parts of Rajasthan has caused flood-like situation in several districts, with the weather forecasting agency expecting subdued rainfall activity over northwest India during the next five days.