Home >News >India >Floods, coronavirus dent India's tea output in first half of 2020
A file photo of a tea plantation. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik

Floods, coronavirus dent India's tea output in first half of 2020

1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Rajendra Jadhav , Reuters

India's tea production in the first half of 2020 fell 26.4% from a year ago to 348.26 million kilograms as heavy floods and coronavirus movement restrictions curbed output in the main producing region

India's tea production in the first half of 2020 fell 26.4% from a year ago to 348.26 million kilograms (kg) as heavy floods and coronavirus movement restrictions curbed output in the main producing region, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Tea growing areas, notably Assam - which accounts for more than half the country's production - suffered flooding in May, June and July.

Domestic prices have risen to a record high as a result, which may limit exports by the world's second-biggest producer, potentially enabling Kenya and Sri Lanka to ship more, multiple trade sources said.

In June, India produced 138.52 million kilograms of tea, down 8% from a year ago as plucking was affected by floods in north-eastern state of Assam, the Tea Board said.

Sujit Patra, secretary at Indian Tea Association said a recovery in the crop was unlikely in the second half of the year.

In July, weekly auction prices jumped to a record of 232.60 rupees ($3.12) per kg, up 57% from a year ago, according to the Tea Board.

India's tea exports in the first five months of 2020 fell 26.6% from a year ago to 74.40 million kilograms, it said.

The country exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

