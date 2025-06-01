Floods in Northeast India: 30 dead in Assam, Arunachal; Sikkim hit; IMD warns of flash floods; Amit Shah talks to CMs

From Assam, Tripura to Arunachal Pradesh – 30 people have died across several states as the Northeast continues to reel under heavy rainfall battering the region with floods and landslides.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has issued a red alert for West Tripura and Khowai— warning of possible traffic disruptions, flash floods, landslides, crop damage, and power outages across the state.

Amit Shah speaks to Assam, Manipur, Sikkim CMs In the wake of the heavy rainfall, and its devastating effect in the Northeast states, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, “assuring them of every possible help."

Death toll mounts Seven died in Arunachal Pradesh after a devastating landslide on National Highway 13 sent a vehicle plunging into a deep gorge between Bana and Seppa in East Kameng district late Friday night.

Guwahati: Rescue personnel assist affected people in moving to a safer place after waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_31_2025_000187B)

In another incident linked to the heavy rains, two more people were killed in a landslide in Lower Subansiri district, adding to the tragedy unfolding across the state.

In Sikkim, one person was killed, two injured, and eight others went missing when a vehicle in which 11 tourists were travelling plunged into the Teesta river in Mangan district on Thursday.

Tourists stranded in Sikkim The incessant rainfall across Northeast states not only led to the deaths, but also left as many as 1,500 tourists stranded in various parts of north Sikkim on Saturday.

Mangan: Rescue work underway after a vehicle carrying tourists plunged into the Teesta river, in Mangan district, Sikkim, Friday, May 30, 2025. At least one person was killed, two suffered injuries and several others went missing in the incident. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_30_2025_000267B)

Swelling waters of the River Teesta have damaged key infrastructure in the region, with the Sankalang bamboo bridge—a critical link to the Dzongu constituency—collapsing. Meanwhile, the Phidang Bailey Bridge, connecting Mangan to Chungthang, has suffered base damage.

Train services hit Severe weather conditions have disrupted train services in the region.

A spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway said that due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours and water overflowing onto the tracks in the Baraigram–Dullabcherra section, the Dullabcherra–Silchar passenger train has been cancelled for the day.

Additionally, the Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express will now originate from Baraigram instead of Dullabcherra.

Farmers advised to postpone sowing of crops In Tripura, farmers were advised to postpone sowing of crops such as rice, maise, and jute, and avoid working in fields during thunderstorms.

