San Francisco-Bengaluru: Air India's longest direct flight lands in India

San Francisco-Bengaluru: Air India's longest direct flight lands in India1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:29 AM IST
It was the first direct non-stop flight between the west coast of the United States and southern India.
In a first, Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers.
"Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel," said Captain Zoya Aggarwal.
Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Flown by 4 women pilots, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in India1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight said, "It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here."
Before the flight Union, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri reacted over the history in making and had said, "Air India's woman power flies high around the world, our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first."
It was the first direct non-stop flight between the west coast of the United States and southern India.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.