Flu vaccine may reduce covid-19 symptoms in children, shows research

NEW DELHI : Children who receive a seasonal flu shots are less likely to suffer symptoms from a covid-19 infection, shows a new research done by the University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia.

The study titled--The flu vaccination may have a protective effect on the course of covid-19 in the pediatric population: when does SARS-Cov-2 meet influenza-- recently published in the journal Cureus, was done on more than 900 children diagnosed with covid-19 in 2020.

"It is known that the growth of one virus can be inhibited by a previous viral infection. This phenomenon is called virus interference, and it can occur even when the first virus invader is an inactivated virus, such as the case with the flu vaccine," said Anjali Patwardhan, professor of pediatric rheumatology and child health, University of Missouri School of Medicine.

Patwardhan reviewed records from 905 pediatric patients diagnosed with covid-19 between February and August 2020 to determine each patient's influenza vaccination history. She discovered the covid-19 positive children who received the influenza vaccine in the current flu season had lower odds of experiencing symptoms, respiratory problems or severe disease. According to the research findings, children with covid-19 who received the pneumococcal vaccine also had lower odds of experiencing symptomatic disease.

"Research on the pediatric population is critical because children play a significant role in influencing viral transmission. Understanding the relationship and co-existence of other viruses alongside covid-19 and knowing the vaccination status of the pediatric patient may help in deploying the right strategies to get the best outcomes," Patwardhan said.

She further added that it will also be important to explore the connection between vaccinations and covid-19 symptoms in a larger geographical-multiracial study. "Based on these findings, we hypothesize that the higher incidence of covid-19 in minority populations may also reflect their low vaccination rate apart from other health inequalities," Patwardhan said.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends to take the seasonal flu vaccines, the immunisation for influenza also known as flu is not mandatory in India. Several studies done in India show that the uptake of flu vaccination has been very low. “So far flu shots uptake was very low in India. This year due to covid-19 pandemic there is more awareness and coverage has improved but still a long way to go," said Naveen Thacker, Executive director of International Pediatric Association and former civil society organisations (CSO) representative to Gavi, the vaccine alliance board.

