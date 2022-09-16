The decision of the Department of School Education was taken based on the recommendation of the Health Department to shut the schools.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Owing to a sudden rise in flu-like illness among children, Puducherry government on Friday decided to shut schools for students studying from classes 1 to VII from Saturday till 25 September. A circular in this regard has been issued by Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami for government-run and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Owing to a sudden rise in flu-like illness among children, Puducherry government on Friday decided to shut schools for students studying from classes 1 to VII from Saturday till 25 September. A circular in this regard has been issued by Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami for government-run and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions
The decision of the Department of School Education was taken based on the recommendation of the Health Department to shut the schools.
The decision of the Department of School Education was taken based on the recommendation of the Health Department to shut the schools.
"During the last 10 days, there have been at least 50 per cent spike in fever cases among children and their turnout at hospitals has also been on the rise," a spokesperson of the Health Department told PTI.
"During the last 10 days, there have been at least 50 per cent spike in fever cases among children and their turnout at hospitals has also been on the rise," a spokesperson of the Health Department told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government-run Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital has been receiving a large number of children with complaints of fever, cough and cold, the spokesperson said.
The government-run Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital has been receiving a large number of children with complaints of fever, cough and cold, the spokesperson said.