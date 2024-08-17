Fluorine leakage at Lucknow airport’s cargo area. All you need to know

A fluorine leak was reported in the cargo area of Lucknow airport on Saturday. According to the fire department, the leak occurred in Terminal 3 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Fire services, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDR) teams rushed to the scene.

The fire department said the leak is from a packaging of medicine that contained fluorine. "Efforts are underway to identify and manage the situation," they added.

Notably, a fluorine leak can have serious and potentially hazardous consequences due to the highly reactive and toxic nature of its gas.

Here are the impacts and risks of a fluorine leak: Respiratory Issues: Breathing in fluorine gas can lead to serious respiratory irritation, induce coughing, and make breathing difficult. Exposure to high levels may result in pulmonary edema, a critical condition characterized by fluid buildup in the lungs and can be fatal.

Chemical Burns: Fluorine is highly corrosive and can inflict severe chemical burns on the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. Exposure to fluorine can lead to intense burns and prolonged damage.

Systemic Toxicity: Inhaling or coming into contact with high concentrations of fluorine can result in systemic toxicity. This condition can impact various organs and may lead to damage in the liver, kidneys, and nervous system.

Soil and Water Contamination: If fluorine gas escapes into the environment, it can react with water and other substances to form harmful compounds, such as hydrofluoric acid (HF). These can contaminate soil and water, harming plant life and aquatic ecosystems.

Damage to Vegetation: Fluorine can be toxic to plants, causing damage or killing vegetation in the area surrounding the leak. This can disrupt local ecosystems and biodiversity.