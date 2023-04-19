Fly local, go global

MUMBAI :In 2017, the aviation ministry was headed by Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party, which was an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until 2019. BJP leader Jayant Sinha was his deputy. In an odd case documented at the time, the deputy stymied his own minister. An attempt by Raju to increase the flying rights to Dubai was blocked by Sinha, who was of the view that certain carriers from West Asia, including Emirates, Dubai’s flag carrier, had built a business model at the cost of Indian carriers. And to this date, Dubai and India have not been able to agree on increasing bilateral foreign flying entitlements despite several requests by the former.