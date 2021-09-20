Fly your way to office: India to soon introduce Asia's first hybrid flying cars

Chennai-based Vinata Aeromobility is all set to launch its autonomous hybrid flying car on 5 October

Instead of jostling through unending traffic on the way to the office, Indians may soon get flying cars to get them to their destinations. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted on Monday that he was introduced to the concept model of Asia’s First Hybrid flying car by the young team of a Chennai-based startup.

Scindia expressed hope that flying cars would be used for transporting people and cargo, as well as for providing medical emergency services.

Launch of the flying car

Chennai-based Vinata Aeromobility is all set to launch its autonomous hybrid flying car on 5 October at the world's largest Helitech Exhibition - Excel, London.

Incredible user experience

Vinata's hybrid flying car features digital instrument panels with artificial intelligence to make the experience of flying and driving its car more engaging and hassle-free.

The company claims that its flying car is luxurious, gets a visually appealing exterior, features GPS tracker and entertainment on board. The flying car gets a panoramic window canopy that provides a 300-degree view.

The hybrid flying car weighs 1100kg and can handle a maximum takeoff weight of 1300kg. Since it has an electric battery, this aircraft type of the Hybrid Flying car is a Made in India Hybrid Electric VTOL(vertical take-off and landing aircraft). The Rotor Configuration of the flying car is the Co-axial quad-rotor.

Flying cars for dual travelers

Vinata Aeromobility’s hybrid flying cars are designed for dual travelers and will touch a cruise speed range of 100-120 km/hour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The maximum flight time is claimed to be 60 minutes and the highest service ceiling is 3,000 feet.

Vinata Aeromobility has stated that the Hybrid Powered flying car is more sustainable and it uses Bio Fuel.

No room for error

The Hybrid Powered Flying car has a Distributed Electric Propulsion which provides safety for the passengers through redundancy. The Distributed Electric Propulsion means that the flying car has multiple motors and propellers. Therefore, if one or more propellers or motors fail, the remaining propellers and motors that are still in good condition can land the flying car safely.

In case there is a power interruption on the generator, the backup power will provide electricity to the motor.

For the black swan event

The hybrid flying car comes complete with an ejection parachute. The flying car has a parachute with airbags enabled cockpit.

Urban Air Mobility

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is expected to be a reality in the USA and Europe soon. Boeing and Airbus have joined hands to make flying taxis a reality in Japan. Lockheed Martin and Uber are also gearing up for major strides in this direction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

