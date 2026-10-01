FlyDubai attack: Hero Captain Smit Machchhar to be honoured with Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award

FlyDubai captain who was stabbed by his copilot in an alleged attempt to crash the plane has been hailed as a hero. Captain Smit Machchhar, who is from Mumbai, was seriously injured during the attack on Wednesday as he successfully saved over 174 passengers onboard.

Advertisement

Captain Smit Machchhar to be honoured by Gujarat Govt For his extraordinary courage, Captain Smit Machchhar would be honoured by Gujarat government. On Thursday, CM Bhupendra Patel announced that Machchhar would awarded with the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award for his act of bravery.

"The courage of Captain Smit Machhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers—a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Captain Smit Machchhar do during the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ Captain Smit Machchhar demonstrated remarkable bravery by thwarting his co-pilot's attempt to crash the aircraft, ultimately saving the lives of 174 passengers on board. 2 Why is Captain Smit Machchhar being awarded the Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award? ⌵ He is being honored for his extraordinary courage displayed during the FlyDubai incident, which prevented what could have been a catastrophic air disaster. 3 How did Captain Machchhar manage to gain control during the FlyDubai attack? ⌵ Despite being severely injured, Captain Machchhar activated the cockpit door release, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and subdue the co-pilot. 4 Should we be concerned about safety on flights after the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ While such incidents are rare, the FlyDubai event highlights the importance of rigorous safety protocols and crew training to handle emergencies effectively. 5 What has been the global response to Captain Smit Machchhar's actions? ⌵ His actions have been widely praised by world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recognized his heroism in averting a potential disaster.

"This valiant son of Gujarat has illuminated the name of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride. To honor his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the Government of Gujarat will bestow upon Captain Smit Machhar the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award.'

Advertisement

“The entire Gujarat is praying for his swift recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation's citizens are with Captain Smit Machhar,” added CM Bhupendra Patel on X.

Officials said the pilot hails from Gujarat, but his family shifted to Mumbai long ago.

Advertisement

Where Captain Smit Machchhar now? Machchar was currently recuperating in a Saudi Arabia hospital after sustaining serious injuries due to the stabbing by by his co-pilot in the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073.

Health update According to ANI, he was being airlifted to Dubai for further treatment.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, via a social media post, previously shared that Machchar was "admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention".

The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said that they are closely monitoring Machchhar's health and are in touch with his family.

Several people across the country were seen praying for Machchhar's quick recovery.

Special prayers and continuous Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Japa were conducted at Shree Somnath temple for the health and long life of the FlyDubai hero Captain, reported ANI.

Advertisement

What happened on FlyDubai flight The FlyDubai flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when it transmitted emergency signals. It made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of 34,000 feet before being diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia where it landed successfully.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home FlyDubai attack: Hero Captain Smit Machchhar to be honoured with Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award