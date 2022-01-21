Flyers now not allowed to take more than one cabin bag. Check latest rule

As per BCAS AVSEC Circular, "No passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag. However, it has been seen that passenger on an average carries 02-03 Nos of hand bags to the screening point. This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers. It is therefore felt that enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars must be ensured by all stakeholders / airlines."