IndiGo flyers stranded, long queues at airports amid mass cancellations, delays; airline apologises, DGCA reacts

Dozens of IndiGo flights were cancelled or delayed in several Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Wednesday, leaving passengers stranded at airports across the country.

The flight delays and cancellations affected customers from Tuesday itself, with widespread social media reports of disruptions by agitated flyers.

This was reflected in Civil Aviation Ministry data, with the budget carrier's on-time performance dipping to a dismal 35% on Tuesday.

In comparison, other Indian carriers averaged 75.6%, with the lowest being Air India at 67.2% and the highest being SpiceJet at 82.5%.

How many IndiGo flights were cancelled? While IndiGo hasn't put out a number yet, reports point to over 130 flights being cancelled from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

News agency PTI reported that 42 flights were cancelled from Bengaluru and 19 from Hyderabad, while ANI reported 38 cancellations at the Delhi airport.

As for Mumbai, Times of India reported that 33 flights had been cancelled as of Wednesday evening, bringing the total to over 130 from Tuesday to now.

IndiGo flyers on social media also reported widespread delays though it is difficult to put a number on the same.

What has IndiGo said? As disruptions peaked on Tuesday and Wednesday, IndiGo had stopped responding to flyers' concerns on social media, and only began responding on X as of Wednesday evening.

Around the time social media activity resumed, the airline also issued a statement, apologising to customers and explaining the reasons behind the disruption.

The airline said, "A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches ... had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated."

It listed these unforeseen operational challenges as:

schedule changes linked to the winter season

adverse weather conditions

increased congestion in the aviation system

the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) "To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalize our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. IndiGo added.

While some of the reasons are self-explanatory, the increased congestion in the system tends to happen in winter season due it coinciding with holidays and therefore, increased passenger footfall.

As for Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), new rules were introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 1 November, mandating increased weekly rest for pilots, stricter night duty limits, and tighter caps on cumulative flying, among other things.

The DGCA, meanwhile, said a total of 1,232 IndiGo flights were cancelled in November, including 755 flights due to crew and FDTL constraints.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) also commented on the widespread disruption, saying, "The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new FDTL norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness."

What arrangements are being made for affected customers? Affected customers, IndiGo said, were being offered alternative travel arrangements to help them reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable.

The carrier has also advised passengers to check their flight status before departing for airports.

IndiGo flight status can be checked at: https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html

Harrowing time for stranded flyers Social media platforms were flooded with comments from angry or exasperated flyers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many also calling out the carrier for not responding.

Flyers also aired out the difficulties they were facing over the delayes.

“No updates. No assistance. No refreshments, despite DGCA rules clearly stating airlines must provide them after a 2-hour delay. This is unacceptable. Please address this urgently and inform passengers about the revised departure time,” wrote one user.

“I am travelling with a kid 8Mnth old. The flight is being delayed in parts to 4.40 AM from original departure of 7.10 PM. With no one to guide, no facility what do expect from an infant. To wakeup all night? Totally inhumane attitude. Please arrange accomodation (sic),” wrote another, hours before they lambasted the airline for not responding.

“No response back..hope you are not waiting for flight to take off and then give a call back @DGCAIndia Complete chaos at delhi airport..Hope you let the airline run smoothly making passengers suffer. (sic),” wrote the user. IndiGo responded 21 hours after the user's initial post.

Social media was also replete with videos showing chaos across airports, as frustrated flyers tried to make sense of the situation.

Visuals from Delhi:

Visuals from Mumbai:

Visuals from Bengaluru:

Visuals from Hyderabad:

What is the DGCA doing? Aviation watchdog DGCA, meanwhile, has said it is investigating the IndiGo flight disruptions, and has asked the airline to explain reasons for the current situation.