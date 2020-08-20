Flying abroad from India? Who all can travel and which countries

Apart from Indian nationals, some foreign nationals are also allowed to travel to India. India has not allowed entry of all type of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders from the US, UK, German and France, with whom India has signed 'air bubble' arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Home Ministry had said. Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes.